JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Religion

Consider agri loan waiver at national level: Punjab CM

Business Standard

Eid celebrated in Jharkhand with enthusiasm

IANS  |  Ranchi 

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated with enthusiasm across Jharkhand on Wednesday.

In Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh and other districts, thousands of Muslims gathered and offered special prayers, greeted each other and distributed sweets.

The first namaaz was offered at 6.30 a.m. at the Aahle Hadis mosque here.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das greeted the people on the occasion.

--IANS

ns/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 13:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU