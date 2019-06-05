Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Punjab, Haryana

Muslims ended their month-long fast on Wednesday in and Haryana, marking the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A large number of believers assembled in mosques and Eidgahs and offered special prayers.

at Chandigarh's Sector 20 said: "It is a festival of brotherhood and unity. We have invited people to our home for community feast."

Chief Minister greeted the people on the occasion.

"Greetings and warm wishes to everyone on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious day bring joy, peace and happiness into our lives," he tweeted.

--IANS

