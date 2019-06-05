JUST IN
Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Punjab, Haryana

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Muslims ended their month-long Ramadan fast on Wednesday in Punjab and Haryana, marking the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A large number of believers assembled in mosques and Eidgahs and offered special prayers.

Abdul Rashid at Chandigarh's Sector 20 Jama Masjid said: "It is a festival of brotherhood and unity. We have invited people to our home for community feast."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted the people on the occasion.

"Greetings and warm wishes to everyone on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious day bring joy, peace and happiness into our lives," he tweeted.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 12:28 IST

