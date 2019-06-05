After Eid prayers, clashes at some places in Valley

Clashes erupted on Wednesday between stone-pelting youths and security forces in Srinagar, Sopore, and towns in the Valley after Eid prayers.

Delivering the Eid prayer sermon at the historic in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, senior separatist leader Farooq said and need to sit across the table to resolve the issue.

"Our people have made huge sacrifices and unless and engage in a meaningful dialogue, the problem will persist," said.

Immediately after the Eid prayers, dozens of youths displayed flags of various militant outfits after which they marched on the road.

The protesters were intercepted by police, resulting in clashes in which many youths were reportedly injured.

Similar protests were reported from Sopore, and towns.

