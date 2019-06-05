After Eid prayers, clashes at some places in Valley

Clashes erupted on Wednesday between stone-pelting youths and security forces in Srinagar, Sopore, Anantnag and Kupwara towns in the Kashmir Valley after Eid prayers.
Delivering the Eid prayer sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said India and Pakistan need to sit across the table to resolve the Kashmir issue.
"Our people have made huge sacrifices and unless India and Pakistan engage in a meaningful dialogue, the problem will persist," Mirwaiz Umar said.
Immediately after the Eid prayers, dozens of youths displayed flags of various militant outfits after which they marched on the road.
The protesters were intercepted by police, resulting in clashes in which many youths were reportedly injured.
Similar protests were reported from Sopore, Anantnag and Kupwara towns.
--IANS
sq/mr/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU