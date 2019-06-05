Eid celebrated in Odisha amid gaiety

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Odisha on Wednesday.

Muslims across the state offered special prayers in open grounds and mosques, marking the culmination of the 30 days of fasting. After offering namaaz, they hugged each other with greetings of ' Mubarak'.

In the twin cities Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Muslims dressed in new clothes and thronged the venues since morning for the 'Namaaz-e-Eid'. They distributed sweets after the prayers.

greeted the people: "Warm greetings for all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of bring happiness and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and amity in the society."

--IANS

cd/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)