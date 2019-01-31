Ekta Kapoor becomes a mother

Ekta has welcomed her first child, a boy, via surrogacy, says a media report. Bollywood celebrities like and welcomed her to "parenthood".

According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, she became a mother on January 27.

As soon as the news came out on Thursday, celebrities and fans took to to wish Ekta for the new chapter in her life.

Filmmaker tweeted: "Many congratulations and lots of love dearest Ekta Welcome to parenthood and joy.

also congratulated Ekta Kapoor, who has backed hit TV shows like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki" and "Naagin".

"Wishing you all the love and the most amazing adventures ever," Nimrat Kaur, who starred in Ekta Kapoor's "The Test Case", posted on

Filmmaker found the news of the becoming a mother "the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of 'masti'".

Ekta Kapoor's brother and too had welcomed his son via in 2016.

