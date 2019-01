As an actor, I think I deserved a lot more: Shekhar Suman

Suman feels he deserved a lot more in Bollywood. The says lack of good roles surprised him, but he has accepted his destiny with "grace, dignity, and hopes that one day, it will change".

"As an actor, I think I deserved a lot more than what I got. I also feel that there is a long way to go. With the advent of new cinema and opening up of and all other kind of avenues, I would probably get what I should have got 10 or 15 years ago," told IANS in an email.

started his career with the 1980s' TV show "Wah! Janaab", and went on to make a place for himself with movies like "Utsav", "Naache Mayuri" and "Ranbhoomi". On the small screen, he was seen in "Reporter", "Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar", "Chote Babu" and his talk show "Movers & Shakers".

Shekhar's charm faded away from showbiz with time. And he was surprised with the dearth of good offers.

"It has definitely surprised me why the good or better roles didn't come my way. I had established myself as an with movies like 'Utsav', 'Anubhav' or show like 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'.

He is back on the small screen with the third season of "Lights, Camera, Kissey". He narrates stories of Bollywood actors, singers, producers and directors and gives a sneak peek into the bygone era of Each three-minute episode is aired on MAX2 before the movies roll.

On the film front, he is working on a "movie called 'Patharbaz'. It is based on the life of Kashmiri Patharbaaaz. I am still working on it. Hopefully, viewers will get to see it soon".

