KSHMR to headline Sunburn Klassique

Indian-American DJ and will be headlining electronic dance music festival Sunburn

The two-day event will be held at in from February 23.

The festival will feature over 42 acts including KSHMR, Claptone, Art Department, Alle Farben and Mandragora, read a statement.

Percept Live, the wholly owned subsidiary of Percept Ltd, in collaboration with Goa-based represented by Shailesh Shetty, is organising the music event.

The line-up includes names like Markus Schulz, Arjun Vagale, Ankytrixx, Richard Durand, David Phimster, and

" has been the birthplace of Sunburn and we are truly excited to be back. We have aligned our overall programming keeping in mind this vision and have signed on many artists who made their initial appearances at the festival in Goa," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said.

Sunburn, a Percept Intellectual Property, started in 2007 as a three-day music festival in The venue of the tenth edition of Sunburn in 2016 was shifted from Goa to Pune due to several reasons including pending dues.

