Elderly man kills self in Delhi

A 74-year-old man committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself with his licenced revolver in South Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, the police said.

The incident came to light at 9 a.m. after a resident of the area informed the local police about hearing a gunshot.

"A police team rushed to the spot and found a senior citizen, Yadav Singh, lying in a pool of blood inside his residence. His licenced revolver was also recovered from near him," Chinmoy Biswal, of Police (southeast), told IANS.

"Prima facie evidence suggests that it's a case of suicide as the deceased was suffering from depression for the last four years," Biswal said, adding that further investigations were underway.

--IANS

sp/arm/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)