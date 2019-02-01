Elisabeth Moss, Sarandon to star in women's rights' movie

and have bagged pivotal roles in the movie "Call Jane", which will be based on women's rights.

Moss will play Joy, a traditional 1960s housewife who gets pregnant. However, when she falls pregnant, complications pose an imminent threat to her life. She then finds the Janes, an underground abortion movement led by (Sarandon). They save her life and give her a burning sense of purpose: to help other women take control of their destinies, reports variety.com.

According to Moss, Sian Heder's directorial is going to be "an honest and brave film".

"The Jane Collective is an important and fascinating part of our history, especially for women. We see their story unfold through the eyes of Joy, a complex character who represents many women caught between one period of time and the next.

"It's also frighteningly relevant and timely to be telling this story right," she added.

Robbie Brenner, who is producing "Call Jane", said: "As a woman and a mother of two girls, I feel a responsibility with 'Call Jane' to tell the incredible story of these brave women at a time when women's rights and empowerment hangs in the balance."

--IANS

sim/nn/bg

