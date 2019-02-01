Daisy Shah to be showstopper at LFW

Shah will be a showstopper at the ongoing Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 here.

will be seen flaunting a creation from the collection called 'Northeast Breeze' for Sabharwal on Saturday.

"This time I will be wearing a creation from a contemporary collection blended with a tint of tradition called 'Northeast Breeze' by Sabharwal. I'm excited to experiment with Indo-Western look on ramp for the first time," told IANS.

The line showcases a melange of classic and contemporary creations with embellished and texture raw fabric. There are structured vests, tubes and backless tops, loose pants, skirts, maxi dresses and more.

Asked what she feels about celebrities being judged on their choices, Daisy said: "I feel that style is something very personal and that your choices are no one else's business. I don't let a person sitting behind a computer whose face I have not seen affect me anymore."

--IANS

dc/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)