Business Standard

Shabana to star in Renuka Shahane's directorial

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Renuka Shahane will direct a Hindi film that will star veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

"Karwaan" actress Mithila Palkar will also play a prominent role in the film. There were rumours of Kajol also joining the cast.

"I am directing a film with Shabanaji and Mithila. There is a third protagonist in the film. I am in the process of finalising for that part," said Renuka.

The film spans the lives of three generations of women. This isn't the first film that Renuka will direct. She earlier directed a Marathi film "Rita", which was a screen adaptation of Renuka's mother Shanta Gokhale's novel.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 18:21 IST

