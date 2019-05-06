End-user spending on IT services in India to hit $15bn

End-user spending on IT services in is set to hit $15 billion in 2019 -- an increase of 9.8 per cent from 2018, a new release by said on Monday.

Spending on Process Outsourcing (BPO) is forecast to achieve the highest growth in 2019, at 14.4 per cent year-over-year (YoY).

"In 2019, end-user spending on IT services in will represent 59 per cent of total end-user spending on IT services in emerging Asia/Pacific, and it is on track to reach 60 per cent in 2020.

"High GDP growth rates are driving local organisations to increase their investment in infrastructure, applications and digital initiatives, which are increasingly moving to the Cloud," said Arup Roy, at

Non-traditional sectors, such as logistics, and manufacturing, are also experiencing healthy growth rates, and their models are centred on investments in IT.

BPO is the segment where Indian end-user organisations will increase their IT services spending the most in 2019.

End-user spending on BPO is on course to reach $1.7 billion in 2019, and is forecast to reach $1.9 billion in 2020.

In 2019, managed services and Cloud infrastructure services remain the biggest segment in terms of spending on IT services in India, accounting for close to $6 billion.

The segment represents 40 per cent of the end-user spending on IT services in

