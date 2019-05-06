WhatsApp Pay RIP Paytm, say Twitterati

Twitterati on Monday went berserk after the news of actively working on to launch Pay in and how it can hamper Paytm's future plans spread like a wildfire.

IANS on Sunday reported, quoting industry analysts, that Pay is going to be the real game changer in the burgeoning Indian digital payments industry, likely to hit the $1-trillion mark by 2023.

" was most excited when demonitisation was announced and that digital will make Just 2 years down the line is facing extinction," tweeted

"Well it was a WAR waiting to happen for sure..."

currently has over 300 million users in and once it starts (P2P) UPI-based payments service, it would be in a real strong position.

"Winter's coming for Paytm," tweeted Rohit Kuttapan, a digital marketer.

"Your punchline may get changed from ' Karo' to "Paytm bhi kar lo" ! After #Whatsapp Payment. Lol," tweeted Anoop Mishra, one of the nation's leading experts.

Another user Tanmay said: "WhatsApp Pay RIP Paytm".

WhatsApp on May 3 told the that it would comply with the Reserve Bank of India's data localisation norms before launching the full payments service in the country.

The WhatsApp Pay service in India may become fully operational in the next four to five months, said

