Environmental protection is must: Himachal CM

-
ALSO READ
Himachal CM invites Telangana investors to Global Investor's meet 2019
BJP will win all four LS seats in Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur
Jai Ram Thakur to present Himachal Pradesh's budget on Feb 9
Himachal CM blames neighbouring states for drug trafficking
Snow will be cleared within 3 days : Himachal CM
-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday greeted people on World Environment Day and said environmental protection is necessary to lead a healthy life.
"Hearty greetings to the country and the people on World Environment Day. Environmental protection is necessary to lead a healthy life," he tweeted.
"Let's pledge for environmental protection on this special day."
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has chosen air pollution as the theme for this year's World Environment Day that falls on June 5 with China as the host country.
--IANS
vg/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU