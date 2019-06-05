JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

MHA ready with fresh list of top 10 militants active in J&K

Business Standard

Environmental protection is must: Himachal CM

IANS  |  Shimla 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday greeted people on World Environment Day and said environmental protection is necessary to lead a healthy life.

"Hearty greetings to the country and the people on World Environment Day. Environmental protection is necessary to lead a healthy life," he tweeted.

"Let's pledge for environmental protection on this special day."

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has chosen air pollution as the theme for this year's World Environment Day that falls on June 5 with China as the host country.

--IANS

vg/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU