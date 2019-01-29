Equity indices open in red

The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Tuesday tracking weakness in the Asian stock markets, with the losing nearly 100 points.

At 9.25 a.m., the traded at 35,561.64 points, lower by 95.06 points or 0.27 per cent from the previous close of 35,656.70 points.

It has so far touched an intra-day high of 35,718.90 and a low of 35,532.53 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 10,633.75, lower by 27.80 points or 0.26 per cent from the previous close of 10,661.55 points.

--IANS

rrb/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)