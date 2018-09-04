Equity indices reverse opening gains to trade in red

The key Indian equity indices turned negative minutes after opening on positive note on Tuesday.

The rupee falling to a new low of 71.37 per dollar on Tuesday weighed down the investor sentiments, analysts said.

According to them, heavy selling was witnessed in banking, FMCG and

At 9.44 a.m., the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,548.55 points, lower by 33.80 or 0.29 per cent from its previous close.

The which had opened 38,460.96 points, traded at 38,224.57 points, lower by 87.95 points or 0.23 per cent from its previous close of 38,312.52 points.

So, far it touched a high of 38,518.56 points and a low of 38,189.80 points.

