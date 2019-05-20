Even police is not safe in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister on Monday condemned the killing of a Police and questioned who will be responsible for the safety of the people in the city when even police is not safe here.

"Extremely shocking murder of Police in last night. Who takes responsibility for safety of Delhiites when even police is not safe? May God give courage to the family of late ji," tweeted.

Rajkumar, a posted at the Police Control Room (PCR), was found dead in Shahdara's area.

The is controlled by the and the government has been demanding for its control.

--IANS

nks/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)