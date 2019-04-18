JUST IN
DMK moves Election Commission against AIADMK

Business Standard

EVM glitches delay voting in TN seats, 384 changed

IANS  |  Chennai 

Technical glitches relating to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines held up polling in the morning in several constituencies across Tamil Nadu till the machines were changed.

In the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, voters had to stand in queue in several booths for nearly an hour to cast their votes. Similarly, at a booth in Chennai, there was a technical glitch that delayed voting for also about an hour.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters that 384 faulty EVMs and 692 faulty VVPAT machines were replaced across the state and after that, polling went on smoothly.

Brisk polling was witnessed across the state logging about 52.02 per cent voting in 38 of the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats at 3 p.m. Polls to the Vellore constituency have been scrapped after discovery of a huge haul of cash there earlier this month.

Sahoo said 55.97 per cent polling was recorded in the 18 Assembly seats where by-elections were being held.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 17:46 IST

