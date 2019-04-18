EVM glitches delay voting in TN seats, 384 changed

Technical glitches relating to Machines (EVM) and (VVPAT) machines held up polling in the morning in several constituencies across till the machines were changed.

In the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, voters had to stand in queue in several booths for nearly an hour to cast their votes. Similarly, at a booth in Chennai, there was a technical glitch that delayed voting for also about an hour.

Tamil told reporters that 384 faulty and 692 were replaced across the state and after that, polling went on smoothly.

Brisk polling was witnessed across the state logging about 52.02 per cent voting in 38 of the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats at 3 p.m. Polls to the Vellore constituency have been scrapped after discovery of a huge haul of cash there earlier this month.

Sahoo said 55.97 per cent polling was recorded in the 18 Assembly seats where by- were being held.

--IANS

vj/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)