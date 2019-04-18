EVM glitches delay voting in TN seats, 384 changed

-
ALSO READ
Demand for 50% paper trail verification "unreasonable": Ex-CEC
MP: Faulty EVMs, VVPATs halt polling in few constituencies
VVPAT: SC orders 5 checks in every Assembly segment
LS Polls: Multiple instances of EVM, VVPAT malfunctions reported across India
EC conducts mock polls to raise awareness in Chennai
-
Technical glitches relating to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines held up polling in the morning in several constituencies across Tamil Nadu till the machines were changed.
In the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, voters had to stand in queue in several booths for nearly an hour to cast their votes. Similarly, at a booth in Chennai, there was a technical glitch that delayed voting for also about an hour.
Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters that 384 faulty EVMs and 692 faulty VVPAT machines were replaced across the state and after that, polling went on smoothly.
Brisk polling was witnessed across the state logging about 52.02 per cent voting in 38 of the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats at 3 p.m. Polls to the Vellore constituency have been scrapped after discovery of a huge haul of cash there earlier this month.
Sahoo said 55.97 per cent polling was recorded in the 18 Assembly seats where by-elections were being held.
--IANS
vj/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU