Rape accused joins Congress, may contest Panaji seat

Former Monserrate, accused of raping a minor girl, on Thursday joined the

He is likely to be fielded from Panaji in the May 19 Assembly by-election against prospective nominee Utpal Parrikar, son of late Manohar Parrikar.

Monserrate has a history of changing parties. He started his political career with the United Goan (UGDP) and became MLA. Later, he joined the BJP in 2004 only to return to the UGDP in 2007.

A few years later, he was in the but was sacked for anti-party activities in 2015. He then joined the Forward (GF) and was an office-bearer till a few weeks back.

Hailing from Taleigao, a Panaji suburb, Monserrate wields sizeable influence on the of the capital and the

Last year, he was charge-sheeted for allegedly raping a minor girl and human trafficking, though he says he was framed. Monserrate has also been booked for extortion in the past.

"You can say it's the return of the prodigal son. The son has learnt a lesson roaming everywhere. It's like a homecoming. I am here to defeat the BJP," Monserrate told reporters after joining the again.

