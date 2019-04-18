Voting crosses half way mark in TN (3rd Lead)

Polling in the 38 constituencies in crossed the half way mark on Thursday with 52.02 per cent of the total 5.8 voters casting their vote.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Electoral Officer said 52.02 per cent of the eligible voters had voted by 3 p.m.

In 2014, polling of about 73 per cent was registered.

Sahoo said 55.97 per cent polling was recorded in the 18 Assembly seats where by-elections were being held.

He said a total of 384 faulty electronic voting and 692 faulty (VVPAT) were replaced across the state.

Polling was smooth and there were no reports of voting being stalled due to faulty machines, he said.

He said voters who do not have the booth slips could vote showing any one of the permitted identity papers.

About 5.8 crore voters will decide the fate of 822 candidates in the battle in the state. Polling started at 7 a.m. and would continue till 6 p.m.

Among the early voters were K. Palaniswami, M.K. Stalin, Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, PMK's S. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, Congress' P. Chidambaram, Tamilisai Soundararjan, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and as well as actors Ajith, and

