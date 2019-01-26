Youth held for killing juvenile in Delhi

A juvenile was stabbed to death and his friend suffered serious injury when they were attacked by a local youth in a fight over dominance in his locality in central Delhi, a said on Saturday, adding the accused has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Deepak, a class 12 dropout and a resident of Prem Nagar. He was arrested on Friday night from central

Police said the incident occurred on Friday around 2 p.m in Patel Nagar, when one of the victims identified as Shanu,17, had an altercation with friend of over supremacy in the area. later slapped Deepak's friend.

"During investigation, it was found that was earlier apprehended on the charges of murder registered against him in Moti Nagar area and was released last month. He likes to throw his weight around in the area. To show off his dominance, he slapped Deepak's friend a multiple times over a trivial argument," a senior said.

"The friend then informed about the assault. In a bid to take revenge, found and his friend, Shivam,16, hanging around. He slapped Shanu and later stabbed him a multiple times after a fight," he said.

"When came to rescue Shanu, he too was attacked by Deepak. He later escaped from the spot. Shanu and were taken to a nearby hospital where Shanu was declared brought dead. is undergoing treatment," he added.

--IANS

sp/prs

