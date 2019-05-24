Ex-Real Madrid forward Julio Baptista retires

Former Real and international forward has announced his retirement from after a professional career spanning two decades.

The 37-year-old, who has not played since last year, said on that he wanted "to begin a new life", reports

"After more than 20 years in the elite, it is time to step aside and announce that I have decided to end my career as a player," he tweeted.

"I want to show my gratitude to all those who have made it possible for me to fulfil my dream. Thank you all," he added.

Baptista, who began his career as a with in 2000, had spells with Sevilla, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Roma, Malaga, Cruzeiro, and CFR Cluj.

He was capped 47 times for Brazil, last playing for his country at in

