LaLiga and EA SPORTS FIFA renews partnership for 5 seasons

IANS  |  Madrid 

After a successful season, EA SPORTS FIFA has renewed its partnership agreement with LaLiga until the 2023/24 season. LaLiga engages with millions of football fans around the world and this agreement continues to connect the excitement and authenticity of football in the leading sports video game as it comes to life on the virtual pitch.

With the ongoing expansion of LaLiga's global reach, this agreement reinforces the commitment to engage with LaLiga fans all over the world by bringing the experience to life in EA SPORTS FIFA.

The collaboration between both organizations will offer a number of integrations in the game including a full broadcast package and bring the authenticity of LaLiga to life in stadiums, banners, players, and more.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 19:24 IST

