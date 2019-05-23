Gayatri Gopichand begins with easy win in junior badminton

Top seed P. Gayatri Gopichand of Telangana began her quest for glory in the Microplex Global and Yonex Sunrise All- Junior Ranking Tournament in style, cruising to a 21-15, 21-15 victory on Thursday.

The 16-year-old daughter of showed deft touch and ample confidence as she quelled the challenge of (Delhi), who made it to the main draw of the Under-19 Girls Singles by gaining a bye and winning her next two rounds.

The second seed Aakarshi Kashyap of (AAI) and the Under-19 Boys Singles top seed Priyanshu Rajawat of Madhya Pradesh, however, pulled out of the competition, opening up the field for the lower seeds. In the Boys' category, Manipur's Maisnam Meiraba (No. 2) and Andhra Pradesh's Sai Charan Koya (No. 3) will now play the role of favourites.

Most of the top seeds, meanwhile, scored comprehensive victories to enter the second round of the main draw.

Third seed Malvika Bansod of AAI and No. 7 Smit Toshniwal (Maharashtra) beat (Karnataka) 21-9, 21-8 and (Maharashtra) 21-11, 21-12 respectively.

Only one of them, No. 15 and No. 9 Drithi Yatheesh (9) suffered setbacks, going down to (Delhi) 19-21, 19-21 and Keyura Mopati 21-13, 21-10 in tight encounters.

No. 12 seed Aditi Bhatt of Uttarakhand beat Sreshta Reddy K. 21-8, 21-15 and No. 14 Nivetha M of beat Akanksha Matte 21-9, 21-14.

--IANS

bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)