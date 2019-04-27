Karim Benzema suffers muscular injury, likely to miss remainder Real Madrid's season

Real Madrid forward is likely to miss the remainder of the club's season as the has been diagnosed with a

"Following the tests carried out today on our by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a to his left biceps femoris," Real Madrid said in a statement.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed," it added.

has expressed that he has 'many options' and will try to win the game despite Karim's absence.

"We know Karim will not be there, but we will put out a team to try and win the game. I won't say how we will play, or the system. We have many options," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

Real Madrid will now face Rayo Vallecano on April 29.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)