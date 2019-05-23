BJD shows dominance in Odisha

The Biju (BJD) was leading in the 12 and 46 Assembly seats in Odisha, while the (BJP) was ahead in seven and 13 Assembly seats.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar told the media that of the 21 seats in Odisha, counting trends were out for 19 seats.

While the BJD was leading in 12 seats, the was leading in seven, he added.

In Assembly segments, the BJD was leading in 46 while the 13 and Congress two.

Vote counting is being held for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 146 Assembly segments.

--IANS

