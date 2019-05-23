BJD shows dominance in Odisha

-
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was leading in the 12 Lok Sabha and 46 Assembly seats in Odisha, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in seven Lok Sabha and 13 Assembly seats.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar told the media that of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, counting trends were out for 19 seats.
While the BJD was leading in 12 seats, the BJP was leading in seven, he added.
In Assembly segments, the BJD was leading in 46 while the BJP 13 and Congress two.
Vote counting is being held for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 146 Assembly segments.
