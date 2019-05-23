BJP leads in all five seats of Uttarakhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Uttarkhand on Thursday consolidated their leads in all the five seats in the states, vote count trend showed.
In the five seats, the BJP was leading by more than 60,000 to 1.25 lakh votes against the Congress.
BJP state President Ajay Bhatt was leading by 1.15 lakh votes against Congress General Secretary and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat from Nainital seat.
In Tehri, Maharani Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of the BJP was leading by more than 87,000 votes against state Congress chief Pritam Singh.
In Pauri, BJP national secretary Tirath Singh Rawat has increased his lead to 1.24 lakh votes against Congress' Manish Khanduri, son of BJP stalwart B.C. Khanduri.
In Haridwar, BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was leading by 62,000 votes against Congress' Ambrish Kumar.
In Almora, BJP's candidate and Union Minister of state for Textiles Ajay Tamta was leading by 79,000 votes against Congress candidate Pradip Tamta.
