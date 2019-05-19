Exit polls confirmed our prediction, says YSRCP

The YSR Congress Party on Sunday said the exit polls which predicted its victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections had only confirmed what it had been claiming for last several months.
However, the party did not agree with the exit polls for Lok Sabha election. The poll gave gave it 13-15 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state but the party said it was confident of winning 23 seats.
YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the exit polls broadly indicated the situation in the state. "They have confirmed what we have been saying for last several months," he said.
Ramakrishna Reddy, who is political secretary to YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was confident that the party would get more seats than projected in the exit polls.
Three out of five exit polls predicted that the YSRCP will sweep the Assembly polls by winning 110-135 seats in the 175-member Assembly.
He said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu had admitted his defeat immediately after the polls by raising his doubts about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
On the exit poll of former MP L. Rajagopal predicting victory for the TDP, Ramakrishna Reddy said he had no credibility. He said Rajagopal had lost his credibility when his exit poll showed that Congress-led alliance will win Telangana Assembly elections in December last year but the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged victorious with landslide victory.
According to Rajagopal's exit polls, the TDP will win 90-110 seats while the YSRCP will bag 65-69 seats.
