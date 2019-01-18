Explosion rocks Srinagar Lal Chowk

Militants on Friday hurled a grenade at a paramilitary patrol party in the city centre here in and Kashmir, police said.

The grenade was aimed at the (CRPF) vehicle near the

The explosion damaged window panes of a few shops in the area as it missed its target, the police said. This is the second militant attack in the city in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, three policemen were injured in a similar grenade attack by the militants in Rajbagh area here.

--IANS

