Security beefed up in Kolkata ahead of Mamata's mega opposition rally

As many as 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in close to 400 police pickets across the city on Saturday to ensure foolproof security during Mamata Banerjee's high-voltage opposition rally on January 19, a of said on Thursday.

The sprawling Brigade Parade Ground, venue of the mega rally, will be wrapped in a thick blanket of security cover with several state chief ministers, party presidents and almost all senior leaders of the state's ruling party scheduled to be present on stage.

"The police have decided to deploy 10,000 personnel across the city. As many as 11 Heavy Squads (HRFS) and Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be present at the venue to man the security. Additional force will be kept ready in the in case of an emergency," said of Police (Headquarters)

Drones will be flown over the venue to keep tabs on the proceedings.

The rally ground as well as the important places in the city will be brought under police surveillance from the night of January 18 while the highrises in and around the venue will also be monitored, the said.

Shamim said additional forces will be deployed at three of the plush city hotels where VIPs will be accommodated.

