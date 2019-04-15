Extramarks' Learning App aimed at future of digital home learning

As a growing breed of tech-savvy students look to digital home-based learning to supplement school work, Extramarks' K-12 eLearning app has become the go-to destination to not only help prepare for examinations, but for life beyond school - by helping explain concepts in a crystal clear way.

The app has already captured a large chunk of the market, adding 6 million users over the last six months. To meet this demand, has added 1,500 employees to its counselling team and opened 40 additional offices across It now plans to add at least another 1,500 people to further expand into new markets.

The Learning App by is all-encompassing and interactive, creating a niche for itself in The company's has established it as a household name among students from KG to Class 12. The app's rich media-based learning module, in comparison to other apps' recorded lectures, has been well-received by students, also attracting those beyond higher secondary. As a result, the app has been recently modified to include prep material for higher studies and professional courses.

"We at are constantly innovating to ensure that concepts are easily learnt and knowledge is retained. We use unique pedagogy of Learn, Practice and Test. Unlike, others, we use rich media to explain every concept in detail and provide all subject coverage," said Atul Kulshrestha, of Extramarks.

By introducing IIT-JEE, NEET, and Science Experiments app, Extramarks is building on its success. Customer demand for the Learning App is growing steadily helping the company achieve monthly revenue of Rs 25 crore on average. Aided by a rapidly-expanding market, the company is hoping to cross the Rs 100 crore monthly revenue target soon. Such numbers make a compelling case for the Learning App to become a pioneer in this exciting, rapidly evolving industry.

