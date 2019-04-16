Facebook joins GAME to train entrepreneurs in India

and the Global Alliance for Mass (GAME) -- a consortium of public and private organisations -- on Tuesday announced a partnership to train entrepreneurs and create jobs across

of this partnership, to be rolled out this year, will cover 10 states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, among others.

The partnership is in line with Facebook's commitment to train five million people with digital and entrepreneurial skills by 2021, the said in a statement.

Women currently constitute 23 per cent of and six per cent of mass entrepreneurs in

"When you give women and youth the skills and technology to improve their lives, we can equip them to unlock economic and social value for themselves and their communities," said Ankhi Das, Director, - India, South and

GAME and its partners will assist small entrepreneurs build their businesses using digital platforms like and to aggregate demand, market products and acquire customers.

"Imagine the power of a platform that can bring together communities of artisan clusters, agri-entrepreneurs or homepreneurs in the thousands to learn, collaborate and succeed," added Ravi Venkatesan, Founder, GAME.

GAME and Facebook will kick-off their engagement with a project empowering local communities of rural entrepreneurs -- using digital and physical modes, a landscape review and identification of solutions for women entrepreneurs and a grand prize challenge for innovative models that spur new creation.

With its ongoing programmes, Facebook has already trained over one million people across 150 cities and 48,000 villages with support from 50 partners.

