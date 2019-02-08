Google announces new encryption solution for cheaper Android smartphones

has created a special method for cheaper entry-level called which would be an optional part of distributions going forward.

To ensure that all devices are encrypted, is an innovation in cryptography, designed to make storage more efficient for devices without cryptographic acceleration, wrote in a security blog late on Thursday.

According to the post, low budget do not come with the processing power that is needed to run - Advanced Standard (AES) - which is the standard uses.

"Android runs on a wide range of devices including smart watches and TVs and in order to offer low cost options, device manufacturers sometimes use which do not have hardware support for AES. We've been working to change this because we believe that encryption is for everyone," the post said.

On cheaper Android devices, AES runs very slow, resulting in longer app-launch time, slowing of device and poor user experience.

"Even though is very new, we are in a position to have high confidence in its security. In our paper, we prove that it has good security properties," the post added.

added the requirement and facilitation for encryption on most Android devices since 2015, with the roll-out of Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

"Android device manufacturers can enable Adiantum for either full-disk or on devices with AES performance less than or equal to 50 megabit per second (MiB/sec) and launching with Android Pie," Google mentioned.

--IANS

rp/oeb/ap

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)