Moto G7 series becomes official

Lenovo-owned has officially unveiled its series which is its line-up of budget phones for 2019. The family includes Moto G7, Moto Play, Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Power that are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 chipset.

This processor is ideal for these mid-range handsets which all come with Pie pre-installed.

Worth noting upfront is that the Moto G7 Series isn't launching in the US right away - it's coming to international markets first, with stateside availability to follow this spring at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and a range of carriers, including Fi, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless, the Venture Beat reported late on Thursday.

The G7 Plus (costs 269 pounds) features a 6.2-inch FHD+ screen, a tear-drop notch and Gorilla Glass back.

It comes with a huge camera upgrade - a 16MP+5MP dual camera set-up with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Moto G7 Plus would be launched in regions like and Mexico, with to follow in mid-February and and in the coming months.

It is essentially a beefed-up version of the Moto G7, and dubbed as the Moto G7 Plus.

The Moto G7 features contoured Gorilla Glass body, tiny bezels and a rounded teardrop-shaped cut out at the top.

Weighing 172 grams, the G7 replaces the G6's Snapdragon for an octa-core Snapdragon 632.

It has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass.

The Moto G7 Play is the most affordable of the new G Series family and is a tad lighter and more compact than its predecessor.

It has an all-plastic body, a 5.7-inch screen, shielded by a water-repellent P2i nano coating.

The Moto G7 Power comes with a hefty 5,000mAh battery, thus, promising 2.5 days of life on a single charge.

The company's proprietary TurboPower charging means users can effectively top up the battery to give nine additional hours of use in just 15 minutes of charge.

The G7 Power is splash-proof and has a wide eyebrow-style notch on its 6.2-inch display.

It has a finish that calls "glass polymer" that looks like glass, but is really made out of plastic.

--IANS

ksc/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)