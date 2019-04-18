Facebook working on voice assistant like Amazon Alexa

In a bid to take on Alexa or Home, Facebook is working on a voice-based for its Portal video chat service and other future projects.

According to a report in CNBC on Wednesday, the is "unclear how exactly Facebook envisions people using the assistant".

Facebook's AI-enabled Portal video chat service currently uses Amazon's Alexa.

"We are working to develop voice and AI technologies that may work across our family of AR/VR products including Portal, and future products," a Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook last year shut down a called "M" in its messaging app.

According to the report, Ira Snyder, a manager at Facebook Reality Labs, is working on the voice-assistant project.

and Portal+ video chat speakers come with Smart Camera and

Portal offers hands-free voice control. You can start a video call simply by saying 'Hey Portal' and noting who you'd like to call.

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)