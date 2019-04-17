Have birthday on May 12, be brand ambassador in Haryana

In 20,428 voters have the opportunity to be on May 12 -- when polling will take place in the state for 10 seats -- as their birthday falls on the state's polling day.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Wednesday that those whose birthday is falling on May 12, they will be made 'Voters' Brand Ambassadors'.

Programmes would be organised in districts to administer oath of ethical to them, he said.

"Birthdays are always a special occasion for everyone. This day, the birthday of those born on May 12 in the state is falling on a day when crores of people will stand in queues to cast their vote and participate in a democratic process for the world's largest democracy, which should be a matter of pride for them," said the

"A provision would be made for a special surprise for some of them," he said.

Such people, he hoped, would encourage and motivate others in their neighborhood to vote.

"A total of 20,428 voters in have their birthday on May 12. On the day of polling, these voters could make their birthday memorable by clicking their selfie with ink mark on their finger after casting their vote," he added.

Ranjan said that earlier also, 2,375 voters of Haryana, who had their birthdays on January 1, 2019, and who became voters for the first time, were felicitated at the district level and were administered oath of ethical

He appealed to the voters that they must use their voting right.

Ranjan said this time representatives of 26 countries and four international organizations will observe and learn the electoral process of the election and would visit and on May 11 and 12.

He said that the countries whose would be visiting include Afghanistan, Australia, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Fiji, Georgia, Korea, Mexico, Burma, Nepal, South Africa, Suriname, Yemen, Cambodia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lesotho, Malaysia, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and

Besides, four international organizations include Association of World Election Bodies, International Foundation for Electoral System, USA, the and the for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

