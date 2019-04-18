Apple iPad mini: Timeless classic is back with a bang

The first generation mini was announced on October 23, 2012 by the new at the California Theatre in

Those who have been with the mini in the past seven years - either your parents or young school-going kids - are still in love with the quintessential 7.9-inch device, despite an onslaught of large-screen Chinese in

Realising that the mini still has a lot to offer, has brought mini (fifth generation) to the country with major internal upgrades, that starts at Rs 34,900 for the model (64GB) and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular model ( GB).

This time, the look and feel is the same but the hardware has been completely rejigged, for a three times better performance and nine times faster graphics for smooth multi-tasking.

The 7.9-inch device houses the latest with Neural Engine, the advanced Retina display with 'True Tone' technology, 25 per cent brighter wide colour support and highest pixel density of any iPad, delivering an immersive visual experience in any setting.

The with Neural Engine will process engaging AR experiences, photo-realistic effects in 3D games and stunning graphics performance within apps.

Available in three colours -- silver, space grey and gold - the device has 'Touch ID' for secure authentication, 8MP back camera with HDR and 1080p HD video and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera with Auto HDR

Not only this, the iPad mini is also compatible with Pencil (first generation available for purchase separately for Rs 8,500), keyboards and lightning connector.

With Apple Pencil support, iPad mini will help you sketch or jot down thoughts.

If you are a creative professional, try an app called Komp on the device which allows users to create music notation, quickly and seamlessly, on the go.

Affinity Designer is one of the fastest and available for the mini.

Whether you're working on graphics for marketing content, websites, icons, user interface (UI) design or just creating cool concept art, the iPad mini will help you achieve those.

For an interactive 3D experience, try the Jig Space platform.

The WiFi + Cellular model offers the same performance and Gigabit-class LTE connectivity. With built in, users can easily connect to right from the mini when travelling in more than 180 countries around the world.

Conclusion: The 7.9-inch iPad mini is a major upgrade for Apple fans who love a compact, ultra-portable design packed with the latest technology.

For schools in India, the Next-Gen device is a win-win as it is extremely portable, easy to hold in one hand while still providing the same experience as of an iPad.

