Fake notes worth Rs 7 lakh seized in Bengal, 1 arrested

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with face value aggregating Rs 7,00,000 have been seized in West Bengal's Malda district and one person has been arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday.
Based on prior information, a fake currency racket was busted in Enayetpur under the Manikchak police station, a spokesperson said.
According to the official, a total of 350 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination each were seized from Dilwar Sk, 25, a resident of Malda's Churianantapur area.
The accused will be produced in court on Monday.
