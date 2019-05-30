Fans to get live coverage of WC on Twitter at #CWC19

After the (IPL), fans can now tune in to the ICC on Twitter, which runs from May 30 to July 14 in England and They will be able to follow all the live action around #CWC19 on and talk about what's happening in the world of

is the fastest way to see the latest news around #CWC19 and to talk about the action on and off the pitch. In a first-of-its kind product experience in cricket, the platform has made this easier and more compelling by allowing fans to track the games in real-time through a unique live scorecard in the app.

Fans can tap on the Moment tweeted by @MomentsIndia, follow the scores in real-time, as well as see multiple timelines of the latest tweets, top commentary and videos.

Another feature that will help lovers stay on top of the #CWC19 games is Twitter's new breaking news notifications.

In India, Twitter recently launched a push notification feature, where the platform occasionally pushes personalised news notifications in sports, entertainment or current affairs so people can stay more connected to what's happening in their world.

By tapping on this notification, users will be taken to a Twitter Moment about the breaking news topic. People will be served these notifications based on their interests via a combination of work by Twitter's curation team and algorithms.

Through Twitter's content partnership with the International Cricket Council, the of ICC and will be natively tweeting video highlight clips from each game, recapping every match.

The handles will also be tweeting unique videos, behind the scenes content and interviews with captains, enabling fans to connect with players and experts and learn their favourite plays, moments and more right on Twitter.

--IANS

aak/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)