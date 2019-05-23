Farooq set to win, Mehbooba concedes defeat

Even as the announcement of results is still awaited, the National Conference (NC) on Thursday established unassailable lead in all three Lok Sabha seats in the while former and PDP leader lost in her erstwhile bastion

Emerging as the victor in his typical grand style, the 83-year-old four-time former and NC Abdullah was miles ahead with 51,000 votes over his candidate

NC's had established a firm lead of over 20,000 votes against his Peoples Conference (PC) rival

The surprise winner in the Valley was Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi, who initially trailed behind both and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the state of the

Masoodi proved the proverbial dark horse when he raced ahead leaving both Mehbooba and Mir behind with a firm lead of 9,000 votes when less than that number of votes was still to be counted.

conceded defeat saying the people's anger against her was "completely justified".

As expected, Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP defeated his rival with a margin of 2.84 lakh votes in the Jammu Lok Sabha seat.

Similarly, BJP's Jitendra Singh, a of State, defeated candidate by over 3.30 votes.

declaration of the results is awaited.

BJP candidate had a lead of over 3,000 votes over his Congress rival, Rigzin Spalbar, while the Zanskar segment was still being counted.

The first to react to the imminent landslide victory of the BJP in the nationwide Lok Sabha elections was former

"So the exit polls were correct. All that's left is to congratulate the BJP and NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is Modi Sahib.

" put together a winning alliance and a very professional campaign," he tweeted.

Counting of votes for the six Lok Sabha seats spread over the as well as Jammu and Ladakh regions started on Thursday morning under tight security.

--IANS

sq/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)