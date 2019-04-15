Mehbooba's cavalcade stoned in Anantnag

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's cavalcade was attacked on Monday by stone-pelters in district.

Police sources said the was returning after paying obeisance at a dargah in Khiram village when some people stoned the cavalcade which was on way to Bijbehara town in district.

A vehicle was damaged in the incident but security forces immediately cordoned off the area to provide a safe passage to the PDP President, informed sources said.

