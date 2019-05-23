Farooq set to win, Mehbooba likely to finish third

National Conference appeared set to win the Lok Sabha election from while former and PDP leader was trailing at the third spot in constituency.

As the counting of votes was completed for nearly 65 per cent of the votes in the six Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, the looked headed for victory in two places and the National Conference in two others.

At the end of the 35th round of counting for the prestigious seat, four-time Abdullah had achieved an unassailable lead of over 40,000 votes over his candidate

In Baramulla, NC's had a lead of over 4,000 votes over his nearest independent rival,

In Anantnag, NC's Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi was ahead of state And PDP was trailing at a distant third.

In Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP had forged a lead of over 20,000 votes over of the

In Udhampur, Union of the BJP led over of the by over 40,000 votes.

Trends for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat are still not firm although the fight seems to be close between the BJP and Congress.

The first to react to the imminent landslide victory of the BJP in the nationwide Lok Sabha elections was former

"So the exit polls were correct. All that's left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is Modi Sahib.

" put together a winning alliance and a very professional campaign," he tweeted.

Counting of votes for the six Lok Sabha seats spread over the as well as Jammu and Ladakh regions started on Thursday morning.

