Delhi HC sends PIL seeking ban on Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba from LS polls to another bench

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sent a plea seeking direction to Election Commission of India (ECI) to ban Jammu and Kashmir politicians Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti from participating in the Lok Sabha elections to another bench for hearing on April 12.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed on April 8 seeking a ban for the three leaders who have been former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, for their "seditious and communal" statements against the Constitution.

The petition filed by an advocate alleged that the statements given by the three leaders were against the Constitution, adding that the court or the ECI should bar or impose conditions on their entry into the general elections.

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls are set to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Wed, April 10 2019.

