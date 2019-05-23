Modi to reach BJP headquarters in evening

is likely to reach the and address a gathering of party workers on Thursday evening as the party was set to return to power.

Although the counting was in progress, the trends released by the for all 542 seats that went to the polls indicated the BJP was leading on 290 seats while the on only 52 seats.

The party has planned a huge gathering for a grand welcome for as it has invited people to reach its headquarters in large numbers.

"You are invited to join BJP's victory celebrations at at 6/A Deendayal Upadhyay Marg," the message read.

is also likely to reach the party headquarters around 2 p.m.

Parliamentary Borad, the BJP's highest decision making body, is also to meet late in the evening or on Friday, a said.

--IANS

rak-bns/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)