Gujarat: Amit Shah set to win, BJP ahead on all 26 seats

The (BJP) on Thursday appeared all set to capture all the 26 seats in yet again even as its was leading by a hefty margin of over 2.38 lakh votes at the end of the first 10 rounds of counting of votes for the elections.

Shah, contesting from the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency for the first time, has bagged 3,52,099 votes to establish a lead of more than 2.38 lakh votes over his nearest rival of the who has managed 1,13,436 votes.

As many as 15 BJP candidates were well ahead of their nearest rivals by more than one lakh votes. Woman candidate from has established a margin of around 2 lakh votes over Congress'

Another woman candidate from the BJP, Geeta Rathwa, contesting from the tribal seat of Chhota Udepur in central Gujarat, was leading by more than one lakh votes. BJP's Ahmedabad West candidate Kirit Solanki, Mohanbhai Kundaria from Rajkot, Bhartiben Shiyal from Bhavnagar, from Anand, Mansukhbhai Vasava from Bharuch, Parbhubhai Vasava from Bardoli, Darshnaben Jardosh from Surat, C.R. Patil from Navsari and K.C. Patel from Valsad were all leading by over one lakh votes after the 10th round of counting.

The only saving grace for the appears to be in the Amreli constituency in Saurashtra where of Opposition Paresh Dhanani was trailing by a narrow margin against Naran Kachhadiya of the BJP.

The BJP had bagged all the 26 seats in the 2014 when as many as 64.7 per cent voters exercised their franchise while this time the polling percentage was 64.11.

Besides the Lok Sabha seats, counting of votes was also being held in four Assembly constituencies where by-elections were conducted on April 23 during the third phase of the seven-phased There are 28 counting centres for these seats.

