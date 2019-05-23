JUST IN
First result from Madhya Pradesh expected around 10 p.m.

IANS  |  Bhopal 

The first result for elections to the Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh is expected around 10 p.m. on Thursday, while the last result might come by Friday morning.

The state's Chief Election Officer V.L. Kantarao told reporters: "The result for Ujjain, Tikamgarh and a few other constituencies are expected around 10 p.m. tonight. The rest of the results will come by Friday morning."

"The ballet count for the state's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in 17 to 27 rounds, of which two to six rounds have been completed," he added.

