Fatal attraction: Spurned doctor kills flatmate

The Police on Friday arrested a junior resident doctor who had strangulated his flatmate and later slit her throat open, the police said.

The accused, who was on the run after committing the crime, was arrested from

According to the police, unable to digest his love being declined by the flatmate, accused Chander Prakash Verma killed the woman.

He also reportedly tried to commit suicide several times after killing the flatmate, and was nabbed while about to end his life by jumping into Gang Nahar (Ganga canal).

"After committing the murder he ran away to Rishikesh, but all these days the accused tried one or the other way to commit suicide. However, the fear of surviving the attempt and in the process severely injuring himself made him drop the ideas midway. Even when he was nabbed in Haridwar, the accused was about to end his life by jumping into a canal," said Ram Gopal Naik, DCP (Crime Branch).

During interrogation, Verma revealed that the deceased lady doctor was earlier his colleague in a hospital, and had asked for his help to get a rented accommodation in the area.

The accused offered her to shift in his flat and take a separate room. The victim, who was in dire need of accommodation, accepted his proposal but this led to Verma thinking that the girl was attracted to him, the said.

"However, some days later, when she left the job for further studies, things started to get soar between the two. The lady, who was devoted to studies, declined his offer to watch movie, further escalating the friction.

"All this made Verma think that he was being used by the girl, and now that she had left the job and had no more benefits to avail from Verma, she had started ignoring him," added the DCP.

Frustrated by the behaviour, the accused decided to confront her and express his feeling, but the confrontation soon turned ugly as the victim declined any love from her side, and brushed off his allegation of being used by her for benefits.

"This the accused could not digested and in a fit of rage, he strangulated her and to make sure that she was dead, he later used the kitchen knife to slit open her throat," he said.

