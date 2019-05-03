Fire breaks out near Goa EVM strongroom, doused

In a scare, a "minor fire" broke out on Friday afternoon in a school laboratory, located adjacent to a building complex in South Goa's town, where the strongroom housing machines (EVMs) used for polling in the South Lok Sabha seat and an Assembly bypoll were stored.

According to a statement from the Officer, all the EVMs are safe and the blaze has been doused with the help of fire tenders.

"A minor incident was reported at the bio laboratory of the Multi-purpose at today, which is adjacent to the and Economics, where the strongroom for parliamentary constituency South and Assembly constituency Shiroda is located," the statement said.

The strongroom contained 810 EVMs which were used for polling for the South Lok Sabha seat and the bypoll, both of which were held on April 23.

According to the police, a noticed smoke emanating from a window on the school's second floor after which measures were taken to douse the blaze.

"The smoke was put out immediately with the help of personnel from who had accompanied the and the police," the statement said, adding that the cause of the fire was a "technical fault".

has been disabled in the building by the poll authorities as a precautionary measure.

--IANS

maya/kr/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)