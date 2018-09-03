Aspas in Spain squad as Diego Costa withdraws

Atletico Madrid striker was a late withdrawal from the national team squad on Monday due to 'personal reasons.'

Costa withdrew because his wife is on the verge of giving birth.

He has been replaced by Celta Vigo striker for the forthcoming matches against England and Croatia, reports

Aspas was part of the squad in this summer's finals and missed the last penalty in the shoot-out which saw the Spaniards knocked out of the last 16 by

He had been one of several big name players, along with Koke and Jordi Alba, originally omitted by the new when he named his first squad on Friday.

Saturday saw Aspas score his first goal of the season as he netted the second of Celta's two goals in their 2-0 win at home to Costa's Atletico Madrid.

