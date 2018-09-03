Ronaldo, Modric, Salah shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

superstar (Juventus), (Real Madrid) and forward (Liverpool) were shortlisted on Monday for Men's Award for 2018.

The three finalists were announced at an event in in the presence of greats, including Peter Schmeichel, Sol Campbell, and Kelly Smith, reports

Modric, who was recently named of the year, and Salah, who led to reach the final, have been shortlisted for this award for the first time, while Cristiano has won back-to-back awards in the last two years.

As for The Best Men's Award, the shortlist included former Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane, France's and Croatia's

Zidane could be awarded the trophy for the second straight year, after he led Real Madrid to claim a third consecutive title.

Deschamps is also a favourite to get the award after winning the 2018 with France, while Dalic led to reach its first-ever final.

(Real Madrid), France's (Tottenham Hotspur) and Denmark's (Leicester City) have been shortlisted for The Best Award.

The winners will be unveiled on September 24 at a ceremony organised at

